Destination Vacation heads to Downtown Spartanburg, SC

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – It’s called Hub City or Sparkle City, or just the normal Spartanburg. Whatever you call the city of Spartanburg, while it’s small, it’s a city packed full of hidden gems.

For example, tucked between East Broad and East Main, behind the outdoor beer-garden FR8yard, is Sparkle City Mini Putt. The miniature golf course has nine different holes with iconic city markers and fun historical facts.

Mom and son team, Erin and Cooper McDanal, moved to Spartanburg two years ago. They discovered the course and became putt-putt pros, purchasing their own putters and golf balls.

“He loves it. So, anything that we can get out of the house and just be away from the technology. So, we just kick out of gear, and we enjoy, and we have family time. This is one of the places we love to do it because you can go around as many times as you want,” Erin McDanal said.

Don’t forget one of the best parts, Sparkle City Mini Putt is free.

“To have anything free, especially with kids, is ideal. So that’s what we look for. Places to hike, places to disc golf, places to do outside stuff, because that’s what we do,” McDanal added.

Downtown business, The Local Hiker, is one of the five that’ll trade your license for a putter and mini golf ball. The other businesses: Paisley Paw, Growler Haus, and Little River Coffee Bar also hand them out, just ask.

The Local Hiker is also one of the best places to expertly suggest other free outdoor activities, Retails Sales Associate Parker Kyzer explained.

“Camp Croft is down the road here. It’s a place that we like to kinda push people to go to,” Kyzer said. “It’s good for hiking, they have paddle board, you can go fishing there, mountain biking.”

Kyzer added that doing any of Spartanburg’s outdoor activities are great for you.

“I definitely think your mental health is really important. So, as long as you’re taking the right precautions, just kind of keeping your distance, and wearing a mask when you can. That’s really good,”Kyzer said.

If you plan to walk around downtown, don’t forget, the streets are filled with music thanks to the Spartanburg Music Trail.

The trail wraps around downtown, up Main Street to Liberty, across Liberty to St. John Street. The entire walk talks about 20 different iconic musical artists that have ties to the Hub City.

It’s free to participate, just use your cellphone and the Spartanburg Music Trail Link. Online is a full map with each stop detailed, an audio tour guide, and musical snippets of classing songs are available for each artist.

But, you don’t have to spend all day outside. The Speed Factory Indoor Karting has a full track and go-karts that are one and two seats.

However, those who want a more serene experience with some intellectual gift shopping should head to the Hub City Bookshop. Inventory Manager, Lee Holden, explained how this bookshop is truly part of the Spartanburg community.

“We have a lot of books on Spartanburg which is really cool and a lot of books about the south in general. We also have a lot of, yeah, we have maps, we have Spartanburg memorabilia, we have mugs and some t-shirts,” Holden said.

Hub City is different from a big box bookstores because of its printing house. Holden explained that almost all the money from bookstore sales is used to publish local authors, host writing seminars, and ultimately keep the community reading.

“As a bookstore, our philosophy is generally to have an expansive list of titles. I think a lot of stores really stock up on a small amount of best sellers and stuff that they think people are going to buy. But, we have a lot of titles, so there’s a lot of stuff that people can really come in from anywhere, any background and find something that they would enjoy,” Holden said.

Therefore there seems to be something here, no matter what you’re into, downtown Spartanburg. For a link to even more activities in Spartanburg, SC, click here.