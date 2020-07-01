Looking to get closer to nature? Head to Anne Springs Close Greenway

If you’re looking to get closer to nature this summer then Anne Springs Close Greenway may be your spot.

WJZY’s Ann Wyatt Little reports there are many reasons to visit the nature preserve outside of Charlotte.



Visitors can roam 2,100 acres of Green Space and over 36 miles of trails for hiking, mountain biking and horse back riding.

The Greenway is two and a half times the size of Central Park and there’s plenty of family friendly fun.

There’s a small fee to get into the Greenway and to control crowds it’s only open to members on the weekends.

Memberships cost $10 a month for a family and $5 for an individual.