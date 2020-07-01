Rules to be aware of if you’re planning a trip to Myrtle Beach

There’s some rules you’ll need to follow if you plan on taking a trip to Myrtle in the near future.

Those rules begin with fireworks.

Corporal Tom Vest with Myrtle Beach Police said “They’re not only illegal, but they’re also very frustrating for people that live here and who are visiting here, and we get a lot of reports of fireworks going off at 2 or 3 a.m. in the morning, and that’s just completely unacceptable.”

Alcohol isn’t allowed either, no matter what container it’s in.

As far as the COVID-19 pandemic goes, Vest said they’re continuing to encourage everyone to follow safe practices.

“We have a beautiful beach, it’s a beautiful place. We want everybody to come here, be safe, have fun and obey our laws,” said Vest.