Six Flags Over Georgia promises safety, screams and laughs

ATLANTA (WSAV) – If you’re looking for family fun in the Peach State, Six Flags Over Georgia is back open for business, with new safety measures. But be sure to make a reservation, as Six Flags Over Georgia now requires them to enter the park.

“In order to show up at Six Flags, you’re going to have to make a reservation first. You can do that at SixFlags.com/reserve,” explained Six Flags Over Georgia Communications Manager Divina Mims. “Once you make your reservation, you come to the park at your designated time. You’ll go through different safety measures, then it’s on to the fun and on to the screams and laughs.”

Six Flags is doing everything it can to make sure its guests are safe. All guests and employees are now required to wear masks and have their temperature taken prior to entering the park. Once inside, you’ll be able to find hand sanitizing and washing stations scattered throughout the park, as wells as around-the-clock cleaning staff.

“Continuous and rigorous cleaning will be happening throughout the park at all of our high touch point locations,” Mims continued. “Whether it’s a food location or a bathroom, doorknobs, you name it.”

Six Flags is also asking for park-goers to adhere to social distancing. Throughout the park, there will be signage informing guests of the proper procedures. And even with all of these new safety rules that, Six Flags guests still have a good time.

We spoke with one of the families, who were the first ones to come through the gate, about their visit to the the “Thrill Capital of the South.”

“We’re so excited,” they said. They were heading off to The Mine Train first as a warm-up ride, but the main event?

“The Goliath!” the family said.

You’ll still find all of the same fun rides you’ve come to expect from the park and with all of the new safety measures Six Flags Over Georgia promises a fun and safe time for you and your family. It’s definitely something you’ll want to check out.

For more information about Six Flags Over Georgia, visit here.