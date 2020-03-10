El Thrifty Greenville

Community
Posted: / Updated:

El Thrifty Greenville joins Carolina Morning to show us what’s popular on their menu.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Livin Upstate Deals
Engagement and Wedding Announcements
Remarkable Women
Things To Do
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store