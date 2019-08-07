Back2School Bash gives family more than school supplies

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – On Saturday, August 10th more than 200 families will get school supplies, enhanced communication skills, and information about STEM programs, all for free.

The local nonprofit, On Time Events, has been hosting the Back2School Bash at the First Baptist Church in Greenville for the last six years.

Families have gotten more than just free food, haircuts, and school supplies. They get help.

On Time Events CEO, Abena Olenja, said interactive seminars on how to communicate with children and information on STEM programs, happen along side the giveaways.

“Yes, we’re going to give free supplies, free haircuts, giveaways. But, we’re also going to have sessions for the parents and students.” Olenja said, ” we’re gonna talk about how can students get involved into STEM. But then also let them demonstrate some of the opportunities they can participate in.”

Olenja mentioned the new age of technology isn’t necessarily encouraging a lot of verbal communication. Thus the chances of some children being delayed in verbal development is higher.

Therefore, she added, the seminar will offers help tips for kids and adults on enhanced communication.

“How can you have an open ended question with then when they come home from school. So, you can figure out what’s going on with your children.” Olenja said,”Helping children with developmental delays, giving them the tools. Letting their parent know that just because your child doesn’t learn like everyone else, there’s still ways that you can effectively communicate with them.”

Registration for Back2School Bash on Saturday, August 10th, starts at 10:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. is still available, click here for more details.

This annual event has helped families in need. It’s a hand up, not a hand out, Olenja explained.

She believes that once families own, and use, the tools necessary for success, they may be able to help others in need around them.

On Time Events offers additional community events for those who need a little extra help, click here to learn more.