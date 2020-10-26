Drive-thru Halloween event open at Tryon International Equestrian Center

Events

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Pixabay free image – user ulleo

MILL SPRING, N.C. (WSPA) – The Tryon International Equestrian Center will be offering drive-thru performances through Halloween.

Organizers said the Carolina Pumpkin Spelltacular will have more than 5,000 pumpkins, music and candy bags for children at the end of the experience.

Actors will be performing scenes from major motion pictures like Hocus Pocus, Ghostbusters, Beetle Juice and more. The TIEC has been working with Ingles Markets and the Sigmon Theater to create the event, organizers said.

Performances will run Oct. 29-31 from 7-10 p.m. The cost is $25 per car load and tickets will be sold online only.

Organizers said a portion of the proceeds from the event benefit child patients in a hospital in Charlotte.

For more information about tickets, email tickets@tryon.com. Click here for more information about the event.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mascot Challenge
High School RedZone
Star of the Week
Black and Blue Kickoff Live
Pro Football Challenge
Carolina Eats Contest
Find A Job
Greenville Triumph Game
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store

Trending Stories