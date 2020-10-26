Drive-thru Halloween event open at Tryon International Equestrian Center

MILL SPRING, N.C. (WSPA) – The Tryon International Equestrian Center will be offering drive-thru performances through Halloween.

Organizers said the Carolina Pumpkin Spelltacular will have more than 5,000 pumpkins, music and candy bags for children at the end of the experience.

Actors will be performing scenes from major motion pictures like Hocus Pocus, Ghostbusters, Beetle Juice and more. The TIEC has been working with Ingles Markets and the Sigmon Theater to create the event, organizers said.

Performances will run Oct. 29-31 from 7-10 p.m. The cost is $25 per car load and tickets will be sold online only.

Organizers said a portion of the proceeds from the event benefit child patients in a hospital in Charlotte.

For more information about tickets, email tickets@tryon.com. Click here for more information about the event.