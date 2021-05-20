Fair at Heritage Park kicks off Thursday in Simpsonville

SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The Fair at Heritage Park will kick off Thursday in Simpsonville.
The 10-day fair will be held at Heritage Park, located at 861 Southeast Main Street.
It will be open at the following times:
- Monday through Friday from 4-11 p.m.
- Saturdays from 11 a.m.- Close
- Sunday, May 23 from 12:30 p.m.- Close
- Sunday, May 30 from 12:30 p.m.-10 p.m.
The fair will feature a variety of attractions, including food, rides, and shows, as well as a petting zoo featuring barnyard and exotic animals, according to the press releases.
General admission is $7 and children under 10-years-old can attend for free.
Anyone interested in attending the fair can check daily admissions and ride specials here.