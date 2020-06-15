Fourth of July celebrations, fireworks displays in the Upstate, WNC

SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) – There are plenty of places to celebrate the Fourth of July holiday this year.

The following are area July 4th events scheduled to happen on and around the holiday:

SPARTANBURG COUNTY:

Star Spangled Splash! – Friday, July 3, 2020 at Shipwreck Cove Water Park in Duncan, SC. The event will be held from 7 to 10 p.m. Tickets are $10 per person, children 2 and under are free. For more information, click here.

Let Freedom Ring Celebration in Fingerville – The event will happen on Friday, July 3 from 4-9 p.m. at CD’s BBQ & Catering, located at 3155 Peachtree Road in Chesnee. The event will include food, fellowship and fun, according to the Facebook page. There will music, games, prizes and fireworks. Click here to learn more.

GREENVILLE COUNTY:

Lights on the Lake fireworks show will start at around 9:30 p.m. on Friday, July 3. For more information, click here.

PICKENS COUNTY:

Fourth of July Celebration – Saturday, July 4 at the Pickens Amphitheater from 7 to 10 p.m. Live music will be provided by the Jake Bartley Band. A fireworks display will also take place during the event.

HENDERSON COUNTY: