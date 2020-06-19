Greenville activists plan Juneteenth celebration, food and music

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – With political and racial tension mounting in the Upstate, one organization has planned an event to unify the community and celebrate a very important milestone in our nations history, Juneteenth.

Every year on June 19th people in the community joins together to celebrate the ending of slavery on this day in 1865.

Juneteenth isn’t recognized yet as an official federal holiday, but efforts from local activists continue in Greenville to get it recognized on a city level.

“Black Lives Matter and other city organizations are lobbying, working with state legislators and federal legislators to recognize Juneteenth as a federal holiday. We are what we think is a long way from making that happen, but in light of what’s happened around the country in recent months and weeks, we’re hopeful,” Derrick Quarles, president of Black Lives Matter Greenville, said.

Black Lives Matter of Greenville will host a Juneteenth celebration in Downtown Greenville at the Peace Center.

This event is free to the public and will have food, music, poetry, art and lots of entertainment. All families are welcome.

“Just come out and enjoy. We’ll have food, games, and tents because it may rain a little bit, so we’ll have tents and covered areas,” Quarles said. “We highly encourage you to wear your mask.”

Organizers will have masks, hand sanitizer, and expect attendees to practice social distancing.

This event will happen at 3 p.m. on Friday, June 19 at the Peace Center in downtown Greenville, S.C.