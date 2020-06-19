Juneteenth celebrations & events

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – On June 19, the nation commemorates the end of slavery in the United States. It’s a day that’s become known as Juneteenth.

In 1865, Major General Gordon Granger announced in Texas the end of the Civil War, making all slaves free.

The war had already been over for weeks but Texas was the last to announce its end.

Several Juneteenth festivals and events will be happening around the country, including some in the Upstate.

Juneteenth March and Celebration

The event will be held from 3-6 p.m. at the Wyche Pavilion, which is located at 300 S Main Street in downtown Greenville.

According the the event flyer posted on Facebook, the march will be in support of the Black Lives Matter movement and combating injustice in America. The event will also celebrate the abolition of slavery.

The flyer said black suits are preferred for those who attend the event.

For more information, call (864) 378-5245 or click here to view the Facebook post.

Juneteenth Celebration

Upstate Community Unity will be holding a Juneteenth celebration from 3-7 p.m. at the Empowrment Zone, located at 775 Woodruff Road in Greenville.

The free event will include music, food trucks, bouncy houses for kids and about 40 vendors.

According to the Facebook page for the event, everyone will be encouraged to wear a mask.

Click here to learn more about the event.

Greenville Black Lives Matter will be holding an event Friday at 3 p.m. at the Peace Center, located at 300 S. Main Street in Greenville.

The event will include food, games, artists and music. There will also be people at the event to help create or update resumes.

One Voice: Black & Blue

One voice will be holding a free virtual event Friday at 7 p.m.

The event will discuss “problems, protests and police” with Greenville County Sheriff Hobart Lewis, according to the One Voice website. There will be a live Q&A with the sheriff.

Click here to register or learn more about the event.

Juneteenth Celebration & Prayer Vigil

The Pacolet River Baptist Association Pastors will be holding a prayer event from 6-7 p.m. at the Union County Court House steps.

Attendees will be asked to wear a mask and to practice social distancing.

Unity March

Deacon Henry Young will be holding a Unity March Saturday at 6:30 p.m.

According to the flyer, the peaceful protest will be promoting unity among the community. The event will start at 500 Old Greenville Highway in Clemson.

Attendees will be encouraged to wear a mask and practice social distancing.