Football game to help Greer coach, firefighter battling illnesses

GREER, S.C. (WSPA) — Greer is uniting for a special football game to help two beloved community members.

Champions for a Cause starts at 7 pm Saturday, June 22 at Greer High Stadium.

The game will raise funds to benefit Greer High Coach Travis Perry and firefighter Kevin Holtzclaw. Organizers say both men have been battling life-threatening illnesses.

Greer High School’s 1989 State Championship team members, including Nelson Welch, will return to the field for the special game.

The special game will raise funds for Perry, Greer High School Athletic Director, and Greer firefighter Holtzclaw.

Organizers say Perry has been battling cancer while Holtzclaw has undergone several surgeries for necrotizing fasciitis.

Click or tap here for more information.

