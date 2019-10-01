Fresh Taste kicks off their 6th year in Anderson

ANDERSON, S.C. (WSPA) – The streets of Anderson and Carolina Wren Park filled on Tuesday for the sixth annual Fresh Taste event.

The event will feature downtown restaurants who pair up with a local farm to create a new dish using ingredients that are grown right in Anderson County.

There were 11 restaurants who competed for a cash prize and to take home the Fresh Taste title.

“It definitely helps the community, it brings people from all over so I love it. I mean people in Anderson need more stuff to do especially younger people like me,” Tipsy Gypsy owners Kasey Walters said.

The city told 7 News that the event allows them to shed light on the agricultural community that supports the restaurants and the city as they both grow.

