Greenville artists using blankets to raise funds for Salvation Army

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Since Wednesday, Mixed Media Artist Edith Hardaway and Pencil Artist Gerda Bowman have been preparing for the gallery’s Friday’s fundraiser.

The Art of Giving: Blankets for the Homeless Fundraiser funds will go to the Salvation Army’s year round efforts.

The pair have been part of the Artists Guild Gallery of Greenville for the last 12 years. They’re part of 17 artists that work and run the gallery.

“We wanted to do something extra with our art. Not just hang it and sell it. We wanted to give back. So that’s why we’re doing this,” Hardway said.

Event attendees can buy and donate blankets, purchase tickets to win blankets, artwork, or gift basket drawings. Throughout September attendees can come back to the shop and continue purchasing tickets for prizes.

The Salvation Army’s Marketing & Special Events Coordinator, Emily Fleisher, said the partnership with the gallery has been a unique and fun experience.

“A lot of people do know us at Christmas, but we also do have things all year round where we’re helping people. Whether that’s our homeless shelter, rehab program, or our rent and utilities assistant programs,” Fleisher said.

During the gallery’s kick off event, attendees can opt for a two fold donation from the “Buy a blanket, give a blanket” turning it into “Buy a blanket, then give both”.

Bowman said they’d like many people to buy blankets. But, if more people are willing to donate their purchases to the Salvation Army, the nonprofit’s donations could easily double.

“They can return it to the Salvation Army as a donation for their homeless shelter programs. So that when it’s cold someone will have something to cuddle to keep warm,” Bowman said.

The first Friday event will be on September 5th at the Artists Guild Gallery of Greenville from 6 p.m. – 9 p.m. for more information, click here.