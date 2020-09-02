Greenville City Fire holding 9/11 Memorial stair climb at Fluor Field

Community

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Greenville, S.C. (WSPA) Firefighters for the Greenville City Fire Department are holding the 9/11 Memorial stair climb in Fluor field on September 11, 2020.
The stair climb is held each year to remember those firefighters, police and EMS lost and their families in the 9/11 tragedy in New York City in 2011.

Thomas Tardo, firefighter with the Greenville City Fire Department Rescue 4 said the climb is typically held in the Landmark building downtown, which is the tallest in the Upstate he said.
This year COVID-19 forced the department to find a place where social distancing is possible.
Events Manager with the Greenville Drive Grant Witham said they felt the stadium was a great option and wanted to support the firefighters in any way they could.
Participation is $25 and register at this link events.firehero.org/greenville or visit the Greenville Upstate Firefighters Assistance Benefit Facebook page

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Food Drive
Destination Vacation
Find A Job
Adopt A Thon
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store

Trending Stories