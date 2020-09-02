Greenville City Fire holding 9/11 Memorial stair climb at Fluor Field

Greenville, S.C. (WSPA) Firefighters for the Greenville City Fire Department are holding the 9/11 Memorial stair climb in Fluor field on September 11, 2020.

The stair climb is held each year to remember those firefighters, police and EMS lost and their families in the 9/11 tragedy in New York City in 2011.

Thomas Tardo, firefighter with the Greenville City Fire Department Rescue 4 said the climb is typically held in the Landmark building downtown, which is the tallest in the Upstate he said.

This year COVID-19 forced the department to find a place where social distancing is possible.

Events Manager with the Greenville Drive Grant Witham said they felt the stadium was a great option and wanted to support the firefighters in any way they could.

Participation is $25 and register at this link events.firehero.org/greenville or visit the Greenville Upstate Firefighters Assistance Benefit Facebook page