Greenville Financial Group offers help for your holiday budget

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Spero Financial Wellness Coordinator Andrea Finley said it’s not too late to help your budget recover if Black Friday sent your bank account balance into the red.

“Having a budget in the first place, and writing down each place your money is spent is key,” Finey said.

It’s important to plan for holiday meals and entertainment as well. If you can’t afford it, it’s better not to borrow or put the item on layaway.

Finley said you can utilize do-it-yourself ideas for home entertainment like making your own gingerbread house or visiting a neighborhood with a Christmas light display.

If you need help planning for next year’s budget or assistance with your current financial state, you can visit spero.financial.

