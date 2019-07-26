Greenville Police Department awards 18 scholarships

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – On Thursday morning the Greenville City Police Department gave 18 students scholarship money.

The department’s “Harold C. Jennings Scholarship Foundation” has been awarding academic scholarships since 1977, to children of current and former police officers.

The non-profit has helped more than 2,000 students in or entering college. Police Chief Ken Miller said the last 5 years working on the board have truly made him proud.

“There’s an opportunity to speak to the importance of education. The importance of a helping hand, not a hand out. These students have to earn it. We evaluate their grades. We evaluate their community service. We evaluate a number of factors for them. As well as, their financial need,” Chief Miller said.

The foundation still takes some donations to help pay for the scholarships’ fund. The chief said one of the foundation’s goals is for the nonprofit to be self-sustaining, without donations.

While that money is still very much appreciated, making the nonprofit self sustaining is a goal, they’ve successfully continued to work towards.

The other main goal, to continue helping officers’ pay for their children’s college education. He noted that it’s a meaningful gesture for all that the officers have given the city of Greenville.