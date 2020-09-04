Hot air balloons rise over Williamston this weekend to benefit Cancer Association of Anderson

Williamston, S.C. (WSPA)- The Hot Air Affair will happen in Williamston this year to benefit area cancer patients, in a scaled down size due to COVID-19.

The event has become the Town of Williamston’s headline event said Mayor McDonald.

Director Angie Strickland said typically there are more than 20 hot air balloons that fly, giving cancer patients an opportunity to experience the thrill of rising up in the air and a break from the pain of their treatment.

Stringer, a breast cancer survivor herself, said many of the patients have experienced fear and anxiety during the pandemic and are looking forward to the experience.

The Cancer Association of Anderson is hoping for your donations to be able to help patients with milage to and from treatment, insurance costs and other expenses .

The CAA was founded in March 2003 by cancer survivors, health care professionals and community partners to give cancer survivors a better quality of life.

Funds also will help the association make events like this one, possible.

To donate visit www.CAAnderson.org

You can also contact 215 East Calhoun St Anderson, SC 29621 or 864 222 3500