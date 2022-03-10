Anderson, S.C (WSPA) -If you’re looking for a hearty breakfast or lunch that will last you all day, this is your spot. Patricia Yokum and her team welcome you to the Barnwood Grill in Anderson, S.C. at 2606 White Hall Rd. 29625.

Their specialty is southern cathead biscuits, mixed with eggs, grits your choice of local meat and more drizzled with gravy and called a trash bowl.

Michelle Rogala and her team run the market next door stuffed with local produce, dairy, gifts and plenty of items that change daily.

Don’t miss the Rueben, Southwest chicken wrap, they even cater. Barnwood Grill is open Mon-Fri 6-3 Saturday 7-2. Closed Sunday.