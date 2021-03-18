“Let’s Eat” at Blue Moon Specialty Foods

Spartanburg, S.C. (WSPA) — Blue Moon Specialty Foods is located in downtown Spartanburg, S.C. at the intersection of Church and Broad streets.

The building used to be a florist shop several years ago and was turned into a restaurant by Christopher Gardener Walker, or “Wishbone” as he goes by, and his daughter Molly Cashman.

Cashman said she worked in corporate marketing for a decade before moving to run the restaurant and specialty food business with her father.

Walker said the name for Blue Moon came from a name he came up with when he worked as an outdoor guide.

Walker said he didn’t feel very qualified but gave tours and led outdoor adventures boating, fishing and making food as a makeshift chef.

“Blue Moon,” he said, stands for something that is special, and doesn’t happen all the time like the good food he’s always tried to make for others.

The restaurant serves breakfast sandwiches, pancakes, occasional cinnamon buns and other specialty breakfast items.

For lunch there is a daily sandwich feature that many locals said they plan their day around.

Cashman said the Thursday special “Brisket Sammie” is a favorite, but Walker said his fish sandwich Friday special is his favorite.

Cashman enjoys making colorful salads for customers looking for something lighter. She said the family grows some vegetables seasonally in the garden next to the restaurant.

Cashman said whenever possible she tries to find locally sourced ingredients.

The store sells many of the dishes they sell in the restaurant as take-home options or gifts. There are large freezers in the dining area where you can grab a frozen meal to go, as well as cakes, pies, ice cream, several sizes of their sauces and YEP Shake and gift boxes with local items too.

The YEP Shake, Cashman said, is sold all across the country and the restaurant adds the seasoning to all dishes save cinnamon rolls and ice cream.

You can visit Blue Moon from 7:30 AM until 6 PM everyday but Sunday. Blue Moon offers online ordering with shipping,