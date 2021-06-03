Let’s Eat at Boston Annie’s in Gaffney

GAFFNEY, S.C. (WSPA) – If you’re looking for a good sandwich, check out Boston Annie’s in Gaffney.

“We only use premium meats,” owner Annie Yelton said. “If you’re going to eat something, you might as well make it really good.”

Yelton, originally from the New England area, moved to Blacksburg with her husband in 2009.

“I’m actually a winner of the Main Street Challenge,” she said. The local competition paid her rent for a year and helped her with business plan.

“My husband and I were looking for a really good sandwich,” she said. So Yelton started serving up the recipes she ate as a kid up North.

While the Cuban and the Rueben sandwiches are customer favorites, she also offers soups, salads, sides and deserts. She said their salad bar is very popular at lunchtime.

She described her homemade clam chowder as “a nice thick, creamy, delicious, feel at home, cuddled up kind of a soup.”

Boston Annie’s is located at 416 Wall Street in Gaffney. It is open Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m.