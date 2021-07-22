Let’s Eat at Break on the Lake in Greenwood

Let's Eat

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GREENWOOD, S.C. (WSPA) – There’s a restaurant you won’t want to miss in Greenwood. Break on the Lake allows visitors to enjoy food and beverages with the view of Lake Greenwood.  

Restaurant partner Kevin Prater said he wanted people to be impressed with the look of the place.

“When you come down the hill from Laurens County people will come around the corner and go ‘Wow what is that?!'” Prater said.

Prater said his steaks are the most popular item on the menu, along with other features like the mahi club and fish tacos. The restaurant offering desserts and cocktails too with a bloody mary complete with bacon and veggies.

The restaurant offers an indoor and an outdoor bar. It also has a dining room that can hold several hundred people.

Visitors can also dock their boats at one of the 34 available slips outside of the restaurant.

Break on the Lake, located at 300 Lake Greenwood Boulevard, opens each day at 11 a.m.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

High School Standouts
Ask the Expert
Zip Trips
Find A Job
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store