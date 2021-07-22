Let’s Eat at Break on the Lake in Greenwood

GREENWOOD, S.C. (WSPA) – There’s a restaurant you won’t want to miss in Greenwood. Break on the Lake allows visitors to enjoy food and beverages with the view of Lake Greenwood.

Restaurant partner Kevin Prater said he wanted people to be impressed with the look of the place.

“When you come down the hill from Laurens County people will come around the corner and go ‘Wow what is that?!'” Prater said.

Prater said his steaks are the most popular item on the menu, along with other features like the mahi club and fish tacos. The restaurant offering desserts and cocktails too with a bloody mary complete with bacon and veggies.

The restaurant offers an indoor and an outdoor bar. It also has a dining room that can hold several hundred people.

Visitors can also dock their boats at one of the 34 available slips outside of the restaurant.

Break on the Lake, located at 300 Lake Greenwood Boulevard, opens each day at 11 a.m.