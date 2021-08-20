Let’s Eat at Café Mazzitelli in Greer

GREER, S.C. (WSPA) – Be prepared to feel like you’re part of the family at Café Mazzitelli, an American restaurant in downtown Greer.

The King family and the Mazzitelli family, originally from Long Island and Connecticut, work together to run the restaurant, located at 224 Trade Street in Greer.

The restaurant formed from a love of cooking and serving others. The families make their own special sauces and spice combinations on sandwiches like a Reuben, cheese steak and BLT. They also offer various quiches and desserts.

The shop offers breakfast and lunch throughout the week and brunch on weekends. It also sells Italian sodas and other family recipes, showing off their Italian heritage. The café offers catering and boxed lunches as well.

Visit Café Mazzitelli Tuesday through Friday from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m., Saturday from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m., and Sunday from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m.

For more information, visit their website, Facebook, Instagram, or call (864) 469-6884.