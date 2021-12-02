Let’s Eat at Caribbean Hut in Clemson

CLEMSON, S.C. (WSPA) – There’s a restaurant in Clemson dishing out cuisine straight from the islands. You can come see Trevor Lewis and Kyron McMaster at the Caribbean Hut.

Lewis said he thrives on catering to customers who have never had Caribbean food before, and he allows you to try samples until you find something you like. The oxtail, jerk chicken and stew chicken are popular menu items.

Each dish is made fresh every day and portions are generous.

Caribbean Hut is located at 1067 Tiger Boulevard. It opens at 11 a.m. Tuesday through Saturday and at noon on Sunday.

There are locations in Charlotte as well. The restaurant caters parties and events. Call them at (864) 722-5057 or visit their website.