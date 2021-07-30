Let’s Eat at Chef Ae’s Restaurant in Spartanburg

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – This week 7NEWS travels to Spartanburg to visit a restaurant that’s, as the owners call it, on the other side of the tracks. Chef Ae’s Restaurant is in-between downtown and the Northside of Spartanburg.

Owner Chef A Zavala was born in Thailand, and she brings authentic Thai recipes with her for diners to enjoy. She collaborates with Nick Dhers, who is originally from France. The modern cuisine stuns diners.

The couple serves burgers, curry, pork ribs and salads, among other dishes, Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m. at 288 Magnolia Street in Spartanburg.