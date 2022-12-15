COWPENS, S.C. (WSPA)- House-smoked BBQ and homemade sides made on-site.

Choc’s BBQ and Southern Catering in Cowpens has a menu full of Jeff Jordan and his family’s favorite meals.

Enjoy 18-hour smoked pork in a sandwich or a plate with homemade sides like 5 cheese mac and cheese, baked beans, pasta salad or coleslaw.

Jeff Jordan pays tribute to his late grandfather, who they called “Chocolate” with the name of the restaurant. He played a large part in helping Jordan develop recipes like in the case of their sauces.

Choc’s is open Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Contact the staff for questions or catering at CHOC’S Barbeque Co. and Southern Catering Office at 5326 South Main Street or by calling (864) 406-0282 for the restaurant and (864) 431-1941 for catering and food trailer inquiries.

Chocsbbq@gmail.com Chocsbbqcowpens@gmail.com