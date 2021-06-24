Let’s Eat at Daddy D’s Suber Soulfood in Hendersonville

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – 7News is at Daddy D’s Suber Soulfood this week talking to Michael Darity and his family’s restaurant in the 7th Avenue historic district of Hendersonville.

The restaurant was started by Michael’s mother, Doris Young, and her brother, David Suber. They poured their time and effort into the brick and mortar in 2005 serving up family recipes.

The building used to house porters working on the trains, and the restaurant mimics the red and yellow colors of the depot.

Daddy D’s is open Tuesday and Wednesday from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Thursday through Sunday from 10:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The restaurant is located at 411 7th Ave East in Hendersonville.

Michael Darity said he and the family have been catering since before the restaurant opened. They cater large and small events. Just give them a call, with plenty of notice, at (828) 698-7408.