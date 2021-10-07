Let’s Eat at Dimas Brothers Café in Seneca

SENECA, S.C. (WSPA) – Dimas Brothers Café serves breakfast and lunch to a community in love with their food. Brothers Evan and Spiro Dimas started the restaurant in 2019.

The restaurant began as a place to cater when their downtown restaurant had to close for a few months. Dimas Bros was wrecked by a tornado in 2019 and then the pandemic in 2020, but partner Jim Rowe said the restaurant came out even stronger.

You can eat all day breakfast, including French toast, loaded omelets and breakfast Armageddon, which is a little bit of everything.

Dimas Brothers Cafe is open Tuesday through Sunday from 7 a.m. until 3 p.m. Ask about catering and find the menu here.