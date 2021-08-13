Let’s Eat at Grace’s in Anderson, S.C.

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW)-- South Carolinians have been running into giant lizards where they shouldn't be - 13 invasive tegu lizards have been found since fall, including one in Darlington County.

Andrew Grosse, a herpetologist with the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources, said many of the lizards were pets that either escaped or were turned loose. He fears they could damage the ecosystem if the population is left unchecked.