EASLEY, SC (WSPA) – If you’re looking for breakfast or lunch and are in the Easley area, Iron Horse Steamers is sure to fill your stomach.

Manager Gabrielle Benites said the bagels they used come in unique flavors like asiago cheese, French toast and more. They ship the bagels in from Long Island.

The ingredients are always fresh said owner Mike Miller, originally from New York and then Florida.

He models the place after successful bagel joints he used to frequent up north and caters to the train and the southern comfort style of food with the huge sandwiches and massive portions.

Try their gluten free options, veggie bagel sandwiches and plenty of meat lovers selections, 7 days a week.

If you want to try, visit Iron Horse Steamers at 106 S. Pendleton Street in Easley.