Let’s Eat at Joe’s NY Pizza in Clemson

CLEMSON, S.C. (WSPA) – It’s a far trip from New York, but the pizza is worth a visit to Clemson.

Joe’s NY Pizza offers authentic New York style thin crust pizza with large slices and plenty of toppings on top of the cheese.

The restaurant uses a rotating pizza oven to create their specialty baked chicken wings, pizzas, pepperoni rolls and garlic knots, among other dishes.

Owners Jeff and Kasey Roberts said they enjoys catering to the Clemson University athletes and being a welcoming place for Clemson fans to come cheer on their Tigers.

Joe’s NY Pizza has locations in Clemson and Seneca. The restaurant also has a full bar and outdoor seating. Click here to learn more.