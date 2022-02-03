Let’s Eat at Kelly’s Steakhouse in Blacksburg

Blacksburg, S.C. (WSPA) – Kelly’s Steakhouse is located just a couple miles outside of downtown Blacksburg.

The restaurant has been in business for 62 years! Owner Ann Kelly took over the business from her father, Charles, and the two worked together for years making some of the most delicious steaks and seafood for Cherokee County and the surrounding area.

Kelly said her signature steaks are cut fresh daily. You can enjoy a strip, ribeye, T-bone, porterhouse, chopped or filet. You can expect fresh seafood, such as flounder, shrimp, scallops and lobster. Some say Kelly’s offers better seafood than what they order at restaurants by the beach.

Kelly prides herself on homemade extras, like their signature Au Jus, sour cream, seafood sauce and more.

Visit Kelly’s Steakhouse Thurs from 5-8 p.m. and Fri and Saturday 5-8:30 p.m. Reservations are recommended.