Let’s Eat at Luna Rosa Gelato Café and Restaurant in Greenville

Let's Eat

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Luna Rosa has been around for several years. Now, in a new location, it serves the same famous gelato and Italian classics in downtown Greenville.

Richard Schweitzer and his wife Linda started the original Luna Rosa in Greenville on Washington Street. He came to Greenville not knowing if the crowds would like the “fancy” version of ice cream, but it was a hit.

The restaurant moved to 123 South Main Street due high rent and the need for a bigger space to be able to serve dinner.

Now you can get the beloved Italian dishes as well as craft cocktails and gelato (in 24 flavors).

They have a new location in Mauldin as well.

Click here to learn more!

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

High School Standouts
Ask the Expert
Zip Trips
Find A Job
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store