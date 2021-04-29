Let’s Eat at Mac Smith’s Country Store and Grill in Pendleton

PENDLETON, S.C. (WSPA) – 7 News takes the Let’s Eat segment to Pendleton, S.C. this week to Mac Smith’s Country Store and Grill.

Owner McKinley Smith, or “Mac,” said his grandfather opened the place as a convenience store back in in 1947. It was a gas station with some snacks for farmers. It also sold tools and other items.

Then Mac’s father started a very successful meat market at the location before passing away. Mac took over in the early 80’s and made Mac’s the restaurant it is today.

Mac began making hot dogs for locals with his mother’s “famous” chili on top. He is now known to have one of the best burgers around. He offers specialty burger options like the Flaming Burger with jalapeños and the Wild West burger with onion rings, BBQ sauce, bacon and cheddar.

The restaurant is located at 2201 Lebanon Road in Pendleton. It is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.