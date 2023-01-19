DUE WEST, S.C. (WSPA) – If you’re looking for a comfortable breakfast nook or dinner for the family, Mama’s Sweet Shoppe in Due West is the place to go.

The restaurant is located at 205 S Main Street.

Owner Sheena Imhoff, originally from Texas, was visiting friends in Abbeville when she drove through the town of Due West.

She said she fell in love with the area because of its southern charm and moved her family there.

Imhoff began selling donuts, her self-proclaimed specialty, at the local farmers market and then joined forces with another local business owner to open her restaurant.

Imhoff said the best way to order is online. For same-day pickup call (864) 379 9671.

For catering or food trailer inquiries message Mama’s Sweet Shoppe Facebook Page.

Operation hours are:

Tuesday and Wednesday 6 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Thursday and Friday 6 a.m. – 8:30 p.m.

Saturday 8 a.m. – 1 p.m. for brunch