Rutherfordton, N.C. (WSPA) – In the heart of downtown Rutherfordton, North Carolina there’s a restaurant run by out-of-towners excited to serve locals and visitors.

Maples on Main serves breakfast, lunch, brunch, beer and wine at 211 North Main Street.

The restaurant serves liver mush, made nearby in Shelby, N.C., grit bowls, flatbreads, breakfast items and sandwiches.

Don’t miss their gold-digger bacon which is covered in brown sugar and named after Rutherfordton.

Maples on Main hours are Wed-Fri 9 a.m. – 10 p.m., Sat 10 a.m. – 6 p.m., Sun 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.