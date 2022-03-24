CLEVELAND, SC (WSPA) – At the corner of Highway 11 and U.S. 276 in Greenville County sits a gem of a store and restaurant for locals to bring families and enjoy a good meal and for travelers to eat.

Marci Jo’s Olde Mountain Store is located in Cleveland and run by Lamar and Marci Martin.

The couple met later in life after their spouses passed away and after learning to cook from their parents years ago. They opened the store and restaurant on a whim.

Martin said he didn’t have much of a plan for the building.

He said the spot had been vacant for 20 years but, being a builder, had confidence he could put love and hard work into it.

The couple opened the restaurant in 2017 and in 2021 opened another store beside the restaurant and dining room with local goods.

The restaurant serves BBQ, smoked in house, all beef hot dogs cooked on the grill, homemade pimento cheese, and chicken salad, BLT, club sandwiches.

They serve jambalaya and ribs on Saturdays. The bakery has cookies, muffins, cupcakes, and brownies, all baked fresh in house by Marci. They offer Blue Bell ice cream as well.

Marci Jo’s Olde Mountain Store is located at 4000 Geer Highway in Cleveland and is open Thursday through Sunday 11:00am – 5:00pm.