Let’s Eat at Nate’s Pizza, Wings & Subs in Travelers Rest

TRAVELERS REST, S.C. (WSPA) – This week, we are at Nate’s in Travelers Rest.

“We have pizza, wings and subs. We don’t really have room for anything else,” restaurant owner Nate Corley said. “I think that helps us do what we do really well.”

Corley said he has been in the business of making pizza for two decades.

Six years ago, Corley left the busier part of Greenville for rural Travelers Rest. Nate’s is sandwiched between the City of Travelers Rest and North Greenville University on Highway 414.

“I decided to move out where we might create our own little niche,” Corley said.

And this comfort food is worth the drive.

“This pizza, that I’ve got as the house special, is my favorite combination of toppings,” Corley said as he added local green peppers, pepperoni, onions and pineapple to the pizza.

Even before the toppings, let’s talk about the fresh made dough. The dough is made and proofed in house. And the sauce is made with a special group of spices before being topped with 100% mozzarella cheese.

Corley said he loves going to local farmers markets for fresh, local ingredients.

Nate’s chicken wings are made when you order them, and you can choose between a tangy Carolina gold, a sweet honey BBQ or classic buffalo sauce.

But we were told that we had to stop in for Nate’s Philly cheesesteak.

“We sale a lot of them. We call them our ‘Almost Famous’ Philly,” Corley said.

The cheesesteaks are made with their own special seasonings, loaded with mushrooms, onions, local green peppers and mozzarella, and served on toasted bread.

Click here to see the full menu.

Nate’s is located at 1901 SC-414 in Travelers Rest. The restaurant is opened Tuesday-Thursday from 11 a.m. – 8 p.m., Fri-Sat from 11 a.m. – 9 p.m. and Sun. from noon – 8 p.m.