Let’s Eat at OJ’s Diner in Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C (WSPA) – This week on Let’s Eat we visit a “meat and three” style restaurant in West Greenville. OJ’s Diner welcomes customers who love country cooking.

OJ’s is named for the owner Olin Johnson. The restaurant was called McBee’s after Ms. McBee who ran it until 2005.

OJ’s Diner Manager Elliot Thurmond said the restaurant has, in his opinion, the best breakfast around. OJ’s is open from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m. with daily specials, like Thanksgiving turkey on Tuesdays and fried chicken tenders on Thursdays. OJ’s posts their menu daily on Facebook.

OJ’s Diner is located at 907 Pendleton Street in Greenville. They also have another location at 5284 Calhoun Memorial Highway in Easley. Click here for more information.