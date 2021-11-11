Let’s Eat at Plankowner Brewing Co. in Boiling Springs

BOILING SPRINGS, S.C. (WSPA) – Having a meal or a drink at Plankowner Brewing Co. in Boiling Springs is one way you can support veterans and a local business in the Upstate.

Owner Shawn Waggoner is a Navy veteran who brews 250 gallons of beer in house with his staff, including Army veteran Kyle Grove. The crew likes to set up the place as if you were going to a bar by the coast with beer aging in barrels, sails and surfboards on the wall.

Visit the brewery at 109 Sloane Garden Road in Boiling Springs.

Plankowner Brewing is open with discounts for veterans and food Wednesday and Thursday from 4 – 10 p.m., Friday and Saturday from noon – 10 p.m. and Sunday from noon – 6 p.m. Their Sunday brunch is a highlight.

Call for more information at (864) 913-1330.

Visit Plankowner Brewing online here. Check them out on Facebook here.