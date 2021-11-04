Let’s Eat at Real Deal Philly Cheesesteak and Hoagie Shop

BOILING SPRINGS, S.C. (WSPA) – With ingredients brought in straight from Philadelphia, Earnest Nash and his partner Raymond Thompson said they will serve you up an authentic cheesesteak at their Boiling Springs and Asheville Highway locations in Spartanburg County.

The Real Deal offers Philly cheesesteaks, chicken cheesesteaks, subs with cold cuts and more. They make their cheesesteaks with ribeye steak, and the meat and bread are shipped in from Pennsylvania.

Earnest said they’re the best kept secret in Spartanburg. You can visit at 2919 Highway 9 in Boiling Springs or 1311 Asheville Highway in Spartanburg.

The shop is open Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 11 a.m. – 9 p.m., Thursdays and Fridays from 11 a.m. – 10 p.m., Saturdays from 1 – 9 p.m.

Get your order to go at their Spartanburg location, or dine-in or get delivery in Boiling Springs.

Click here to visit their Facebook page.