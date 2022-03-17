GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – If you’re looking for an iconic, professional, tasty and southern style eatery, Soby’s New South Cuisine in downtown Greenville is what will hit the spot.

From fried chicken to seafood, even their homemade cheddar biscuits that guests get free with every meal, you’ll be impressed.

Taking from his southern roots growing up in Spartanburg, Chef Garcia makes fried chicken, crab cakes, shrimp and grits, and so many more dishes with love and his mother’s recipe.

With their own pastry chef, you won’t want to skip dessert including the restaurant’s famous banana cream white chocolate pie.

Soby’s also does brunch and is open Monday through Thursday from 5:00pm to 9:00pm, Friday and Saturday from 5:00pm to 10:00pm, and Sunday from 4:30pm to 9:00pm.