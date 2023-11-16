HONEA PATH, S.C. (WSPA) – Originally from Mexico, brothers Alex and Jorge Garcia along with Pascual Flores started the restaurant Sparky’s Taco in 2019.

Jorge Garcia said he grew up working in restaurants and always wanted to own his own business. When the building in Honea Path became available, he took advantage of the opportunity.

The restaurant has Tex-Mex style and authentic food. There are special tacos like the chicken wing taco and a Taco Tuesday special.

Other popular dishes include Chile Relleno, quesadillas and chicken picadilla. There is also a happy hour from 4 p.m. – 7 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.

Bean dip with queso and pico is on special during happy hour.

Visit Sparky’s Taco at 13083 Highway 25 from Monday – Saturday at 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Online orders can be placed here.