Let’s Eat at Sweet Catherine’s in Simpsonville

FOUNTAIN INN, S.C. (WSPA) – Sweet Catherine’s is celebrating a decade of service in Fountain Inn.

Owner and Chef Michelle Amrien said the restaurant began several years ago when she worked with students with disabilities at a school in Greenville County. She said it was hard to get them to pay attention in class until she decided to introduce something she loved for them to do together in the classroom on Fridays. That something was cooking.

Amrien gathered a following among teachers who liked to sample the students’ meals. They were able to sell the food and pay for field trips and meals out as a class.

Amrien said she felt it was time to try to start a catering company. After following advice from friends, Amrien found a location she said she feels at home in. She went in the direction of opening her own restaurant instead, naming it after her childhood best friend who she dreamed of opening a store with.

She said the restaurant offers a lunch of their most beloved meals, including chicken salad, sandwiches and desserts.

Sweet Catherine’s offers lunch Monday through Friday from 11:30 a.m. until 2 p.m.

