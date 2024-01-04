SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Authentic Latin American cuisine for lunch, breakfast and late nights.

Tamarindo welcomes you for a dining experience that mimics what you’d receive in the Caribbean islands.

Originally from the Dominican Republic, Cynthia Deleon and her sisters, Perla and Delma, started cooking together with their grandmother.

They grew up having brunch competitions and have now opened a restaurant that brings their family recipes to the Upstate.

Join them at 119 E Curtis Street for a meal during the following days and serving hours: