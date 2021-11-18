Let’s Eat at The Dandelion in Hendersonville

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – Good food supporting a good cause. The Dandelion has incredible southern lunch staples and supports a non-profit.

Safelight provides assistance and services for survivors of child abuse, domestic violence, and sexual assault. The free and confidential services include a 24-hour crisis line, emergency shelter, advocacy, counseling, case management, support groups, job training, and much more.

Manager Ashley Osgood said many employees working at The Dandelion are survivors, including head Chef Rosey Loch, who makes some of the most incredible shrimp and grits around. The pimento cheese sandwich with bacon and the pasta salad are other favorites and best sellers. Check the restaurant’s Facebook page for a photo of the daily menu.

By eating at the restaurant, you’ll support services and help to fund a new building for the non-profit that will help provide office counselors, court advocates, and other desperately needed resources.

Donate to this non-profit here or eat at The Dandelion Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. The restaurant is located at 127 5th Avenue West in Hendersonville.

Call The Dandelion at (828) 595-9365 to order catering, especially COVID safe boxed lunches, which include a sandwich, side and beverage.