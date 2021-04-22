Let’s Eat at The Farehouse in Taylors

TAYLORS, S.C. (WSPA) – If you’re looking for Southern comfort food with a fresh and local flair, check out the The Farehouse restaurant in Taylors!

Owners Cristy and Michael Marut are community focused and want to make sure you are well fed and happy during your visit to Taylor’s Mill.

The owners create the menu every week together and love to incorporate food from a 200 mile radius. They love to get creative and make their customers happy.

Marut said he likes to treat customers like family and recommends making a reservation to ensure you have the best experience.

The Farehouse is located inside of an old mill, which used to be called the Southern Bleachery. Starting back in 1924, raw materials were bleached, dyed and turned into fancy goods. Workers lived and worked in the mill too.

The restaurant is open Tuesday through Sunday. Their hours are Tuesday through Saturday from 11:30 a.m. until 9 p.m. and Sunday brunch from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. Indoor and Outdoor dining is available.

Contact Michael for special event and parties at the Farehouse by emailing michael@thefarehouse.com.