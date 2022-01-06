Let’s Eat at The Hare and Hound in Landrum, S.C.

LANDRUN, S.C. (WSPA) – A local pub in Landrum is serving up comfort food and unique specials for locals and visitors alike.

The Hare and Hound pub was named for the couple that started it decades ago and now enjoys that many think that it’s named for the local hunting and equestrian scene.

Chef Shawne Shell said the restaurant will celebrate it’s 20th year in 2023.

He’s been cooking for 14 years staples like chicken pot pie with flaky puff pastry and Guinness beef stew but also nightly specials Shell designs from seafood to game and even pastas.

The Hare and Hound is open 7 days a week from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. with brunch on Sunday.