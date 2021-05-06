Let’s Eat at The Mill House and Good Times Brewing in Greenwood

GREENWOOD, S.C. (WSPA) – Uptown Greenwood has a food and drink spot that’s not to be missed. The Mill House and Good Times Brewing serves customers all year long.

Owner Gianpeaolo Bonaca said it all started with his father. Years ago he had a dream of cooking pizza in an authentic brick oven.

After Bonaca’s father passed, he decided to build it on his own. He began cooking pizzas for his friends and family at his home in the Mill Village nearby downtown Greenwood. Then the idea of creating a restaurant took shape.

The Mill House serves specialty pizzas that are baked in a large brick oven that heats up to more than 700 degrees. The Mill House is famous for their Pauley’s preferred supreme pizza, a Titus meat lovers version and features many others.

“We’ll probably make between 200-500 pizzas on a regular day.”

Next came Good Times Brewing at The Mill House, which focuses on craft beer. The brewery offer more than a dozen original brews made right in downtown Greenwood. They also offer a full menu featuring cocktails and gourmet tacos.

Chef Toby Braso brings five-star restaurant experience and a knack for knowing the perfect flavors. Don’t miss his specially food features like pork belly and mango salsa tacos.

Good Times Brewing also has a large event space upstairs, which is often used for hosting yoga sessions, wedding parties and other events.

Coming up on Friday, May 29 Good Times Brewing will host a “Beer Dinner” so you can taste several specially brewed beers paired with food to match.

Bonaca said they are also looking forward to the Festival of Flowers in June and Discovery BBQ and Blues festival in July in downtown Greenwood.

They are located at 237 Maxwell Avenue in Greenwood.