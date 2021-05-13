Let’s Eat at Pita House in Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – An incredible Middle Eastern treat nestled in the heart of Greenville County, the Pita House brings Middle Eastern cuisine to the community.

The restaurant was started by three brothers Zuhair, Nazih, and Ziad, looking to live the American dream. They also wanted to serve the community of Greenville fresh, preservative-free food from their homeland of Israel.

Homemade pita, hummus and their famous falafel are just three of the staples the place is known for. There are gourmet desserts and even a store connected to the restaurant where you can purchase authentic Mediterranean and Middle Eastern groceries.

Order to go or stop by the restaurant in person for fresh ingredients. Co-owner Ziad said you can even buy some pitas to take home and freeze for a couple months. It will puff right back up like they cook in their custom made oven shipped in from Israel.

Pita House restaurant is open Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m. The store is open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. until 8 p.m. It is located at 495 S. Pleasantburg Drive #B in Greenville.

Visit their website to view their menu and for more information.